CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Weather Forecast For Brookhaven

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 5 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cClp4De00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
246
Followers
488
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy