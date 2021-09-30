CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Thursday rain in Alexandria meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alexandria Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cClorhB00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
102
Followers
492
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy