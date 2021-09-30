CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Weather Forecast For Ottawa

Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 5 days ago

OTTAWA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ottawa, IL
With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

