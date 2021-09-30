Athens Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
