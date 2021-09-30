CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Campbellsville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Campbellsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cClobon00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

