Weather Forecast For Blythe
BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0