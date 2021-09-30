CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

Weather Forecast For Blythe

 5 days ago

BLYTHE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cCloZ0D00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Blythe, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Blythe, CA
With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

