Brookings, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Brookings

Brookings Journal
 5 days ago

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cCloVTJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Brookings, SD
