Berea, KY

Berea Daily Weather Forecast

Berea News Flash
 5 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cCloUaa00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Berea, KY
Berea, KY
