Fallon, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fallon

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 5 days ago

FALLON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fallon, NV
