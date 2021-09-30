CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City Weather Forecast

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 5 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

