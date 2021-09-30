CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Watertown News Watch
 5 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Thursday is set to be rainy in Watertown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watertown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cClnpxw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watertown News Watch

