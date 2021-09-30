CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition: 800 kits to celebrate 80 years

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriced at $15,100 excluding sales tax, the Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit is comprised of a CFV II 50C digital back, 907X camera body, control grip, optical viewfinder, and XCD 3,5/30 lens. Since its inception, 80 years ago, Hasselblad cameras have been trusted by photographers, capturing countless iconic moments and...

www.provideocoalition.com

Robb Report

Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

Making it to 100 is a true accomplishment, which is why Maybach plans to celebrate the feat in style. As has been rumored for months now, Mercedes’s most luxurious sub-brand has announced it will observe its centennial with an exclusive S-Class variant called the Edition 100. Limited to an appropriately small production run of—you guessed it—100 units, the glammed-out sedan blends both beauty and brawn thanks to a gutsy V-12 engine. The Edition 100 will be based on the top-of-the-line Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan that was announced earlier this spring. The two cars are basically identical from a technical perspective, which means...
CARS
provideocoalition.com

REVIEW: Rotolight Titan X1 & X2

Recently I was tasked with reviewing the Rotolight Titan X1 and X2 LED Panels, the highlight feature of which is the tunable “Smartsoft” diffusion, acting essentially as a “spot/flood” knob. You can think of these as being comparable to something like a Skypanel S30/S60, an Aputure Nova, or a Litepanels Gemini. While the Titan X1 came to me as a full package, the X2 came straight off the floor at Filmtools so all I had was the light itself and the power ballast/cables. Overall these are some really solid studio lights that would be worth looking into if you’re in the market. As an ethics statement, I am being paid to write this review, but neither Rotolight nor Filmtools have had any input in the article and the words are my own independent thoughts, and in truth I’ve never even met or spoken to anyone at Rotolight. That being said, let’s dive in.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Best Vintage Cameras Filmmakers and Collectors Should Buy

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Super 8 cameras are a great collectors’ item, and a perfect gift for cinephiles or anyone who wants to add a vintage aesthetic to their film collection. Beyond that, these handheld cameras are mostly affordable, they look pretty cool, and whipping one of these babies out will surely turn a few heads. Given how popular nostalgia has become, finding the right vintage camera can...
RETAIL
provideocoalition.com

Manfrotto MOVE: a whole new way to move cameras

Manfrotto announced MOVE, claiming it is the lightest Quick Release System on the market for dynamic users. The system includes the new Gimbal 300XM and the Gim-Pod, besides the MOVE Quick Release. Move your camera seamlessly making changing setup effortless and quick. That’s the promises from… MOVE, the new and...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Manfrotto renews its camera bag range

The all-new PRO Light Collection with 5 backpacks and 2 new Tough hard cases to fit any professional workflow and style is the highlight of Manfrotto’s redesigned camera bag range. Camera bags continue to evolve with both different new designs and renewed classics contributing to offer a wide selection of...
LIFESTYLE
provideocoalition.com

Review: Maono AU-WM820 wireless microphone system under US$100

Here is my review of the AU-WM820 wireless system. The kit includes a transmitter, receiver, charging cables and a windscreen for the transmitter’s built-in microphone. The official retail kit also includes a plugin lavalier which did not arrive with the special review unit I received. I am impressed at the ease of setup, connectivity and general quality for under US$100. I also much appreciate that the Maono AU-WM820 indeed includes a windscreen for the transmitter’s built-in microphone. I find it very good for the price. However, there is one detail you should know about, as I’ll cover ahead.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Six new EzyFrame backgrounds from Manfrotto

Inspired by what is a popular choice of background style – hand painted vintage look – the six new surfaces added to the EzyFrame Background System expand the options available for creative work. Once upon a time, the idea of backgrounds created through the use of transparencies projected on a...
VISUAL ART
Technology
Electronics
provideocoalition.com

Using EXRs and DWA in After Effects

Codecs aren’t the most exciting thing to write about, but a recent update to After Effects included a tiny note that caught my interest. The DWA compression option for EXRs now includes a quality setting. It doesn’t sound like much, but EXRs with DWA have been my output / codec of choice for several years now, so this new update makes me very happy. Let’s have a look at why.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

The Windows 11-styled Chrome menus are now live in Canary channel

Right now, there is a lot of buzz in the tech community surrounding the upcoming Windows 11 OS from Microsoft, and in a recent leak from the Chromium Gerrit, we learned that the development team at Google's Chrome is working on a new project featuring Windows 11-styled context menus. As such, the new context menus will sport the rounded corner-styled theme that the next-gen OS is bringing with it.
COMPUTERS
provideocoalition.com

AudioFix 2.0 for iOS and Mac OS enables users to ‘clean up’ audio

Designed to instantly enhance audio for mobile content creators, the new AudioFix 2.0 introduces a new code base, tested to ensure compatibility and optimal performance with Apple iOS 15 release. Less than a week ago Future Moments announced that three more of their signature mobile audio production apps for iOS...
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Xiaomi and Sundance Collab offer free mobile filmmaking course

Discover how films shot on smartphones can be made to look professional by following the free Smartphone Filmmaking Course on Sundance Collab, starting October 4. As smartphones get more sophisticated, offering options that once were only available in high-end cinema cameras, there is a growing interest for mobile filmmaking. The recent Xiaomi Film Festival, premiered early this September, is an example of how companies are investing in actions and events that help to promote their products but also reveal a new generation of filmmakers to the world.
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

After Effects Roundup September 2021

Adobe MAX 2021 is planned for October 26-28, and is online and free again this year. Registration is open. Based on experience of past years, we can expected formal releases of current beta features, news on mergers, and perhaps announcements of newer features!. Adobe wants you to jump into checking...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds for Music

There’s no denying that earbuds are the most convenient style of headphones. They’re extremely lightweight, small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, and make a great headset for video calls in a pinch. One of the knocks against them is that they’re not a good choice for music lovers compared to on-ear or over-ear headphones. This prevalent misconception is born out of bad experiences most of us had in the mid 2000s, when popular earbuds were inexpensive and largely disposable. You can still find good, cheap earbuds, but premium audio companies have spent a lot of time creating earbuds designed for...
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

The upgrade treadmill

Given the resources put into upgrading film and TV equipment in the last couple of decades, it’d be easy to assume that we were working toward some sort of goal. For a while, in the early 2000s, that was perhaps true, although we stopped calling that goal “film look” pretty quickly. The problem is, even once we’d fulfilled that desire, which we arguably had by the late 2000s, we kept pushing toward… well… something, and that’s meant constantly-moving goalposts and at least a lessening of the feeling that one is part of a century-old artform.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Dive Watches of 2021 That Are Water Resistant Up to 3,900 Meters

It’s perfectly understandable to see the term “dive watch” and assume that these timepieces are designed exclusively for those interested in the underwater world. And while that may have been true at one point in history, in 1953, the Fifty Fathoms by Blancpain and the Rolex Submariner — the first dive watches that look like we know them today — made the niche timekeeper something much more desirable to the masses. The best dive watches of today have evolved into something more than their originators had in mind. Most dive watches now combine a range of impressive features (for scuba...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2021: Cheap TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
WORLD
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but that often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Try These Outdoor Speaker Covers to Protect Your Audio Gear

Just because your outdoor speakers have the strength to endure the elements doesn’t mean that you don’t also have to take care of them. Taking extra steps to protect your outdoor speakers will help give your gear greater longevity — and ultimately, save you money in the long run. The simplest way to protect your outdoor speakers is to use a good outdoor speaker cover. What Are the Best Outdoor Speaker Covers? The best outdoor speaker covers protect your speakers from water, dust, harsh sunlight and a variety of weather conditions, no matter the season. Here’s what to keep in mind when...
ELECTRONICS

