Oxford, NC

Oxford Daily Weather Forecast

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 5 days ago

OXFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cClndcS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

City
Oxford, NC
Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
