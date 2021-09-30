CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Weather Forecast For Greenwood

 5 days ago

GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cClnayH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

