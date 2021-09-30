4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0