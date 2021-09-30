CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens

 5 days ago

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cClnVVW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

