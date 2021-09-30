4-Day Weather Forecast For Athens

ATHENS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.