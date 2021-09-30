CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Plea For Help Following A Devastating Fire At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church In Beecher

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp St. Paul’s Beecher Rebuild. A devastating fire destroyed the 165-year-old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher on September 19. A fund has been created at First Community Bank & Trust in Beecher. The name of the fund is St. Paul’s Church Fire Restoration. Cause of the blaze is not know. At the time of the fire the church was holding an outdoor Oktoberfest. No one was injured.

