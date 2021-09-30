CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game at a Glance: Ochoa Keeps the Hope Alive

By Meg Van Dyk
rsl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 29, 2021; Rio Tinto Stadium; Sandy, Utah. Real Salt Lake (11-10-6, 39 points); LA Galaxy (11-11-5, 38 points) Man of the Match: Goalkeeper David Ochoa put on one of his best performances making four saves, including one at short range and point blank from Javier Hernandez, one of the top goal scorers in the league. At the end of 90 minutes, he recorded four saves and added three clearances to help the team earn the win.

