Weather Forecast For Keene
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
