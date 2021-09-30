CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Weather Forecast For Keene

Keene Times
Keene Times
 5 days ago

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Keene, NH
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

