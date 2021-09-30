Weather Forecast For Keene

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



