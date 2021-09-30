Daily Weather Forecast For Brownwood
BROWNWOOD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0