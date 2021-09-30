Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
