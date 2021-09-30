CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Gainesville News Beat
 5 days ago

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cClmbtD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville News Beat

