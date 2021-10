Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...

