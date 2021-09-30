CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Weather Forecast For Troy

 5 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cClmVXj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

