Abingdon Weather Forecast
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
