Sonora, CA

Sonora Weather Forecast

Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 5 days ago

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cClmFfL00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora, CA
