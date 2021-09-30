Daily Weather Forecast For Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



