Daily Weather Forecast For Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0