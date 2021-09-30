CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

West Virginia hospitals remain full even as active COVID cases drop

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop while hospitalizations remain at peak levels, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 13,344 active cases as of Wednesday, slightly down from 13,542 in Tuesday’s pandemic update. The drop in active cases has been steep since the pandemic high of 29,744 on Sept. 17, which officials said was driven by the unvaccinated and the more infectious delta variant of the virus.

