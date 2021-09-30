CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 5 days ago

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cCllToU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
293
Followers
506
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy