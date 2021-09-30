4-Day Weather Forecast For Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



