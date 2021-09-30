CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Kefi posts widening loss amid Ethiopian mine shutdown

 5 days ago

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - gold explorer in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Reports a widening interim loss as the company increases its expenditure in its bid to develop mines in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to generate revenue. For for the first half ended June 30, Kefi posts a pretax loss of GBP2.2 million compared to GBP1.1 million a year before. The firm is still yet to generate revenue from operations. Current gold and copper prices mean that the firm's Saudi and Ethiopian projects are "even more attractive", Kefi states. Maiden discoveries are reported in Saudi Arabia, mainly for copper and gold at Hawiah, as well as for zinc, silver and gold at Jibal Qutman.

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Quantum Blockchain shares soar on Bitcoin mining patent

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Stock surges 18% following the Thursday announcement of its patent application relating to Bitcoin mining algorithm optimisation. The company describes its first patent application as a "major breakthrough" with the ability to create a "very material optimisation" of the bitcoin mining algorithm resulting in faster and more efficient mining. The application, named ASIC UltraBoost, was filed with the UK patent office with the aim to then extend this internationally.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Creo Medical losses widen slightly as products progress

Surgical endoscopy technology company Creo Medical reported total first-half sales of £12.9m on Thursday, up from nil sales year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said cash and cash equivalents before its equity raise after the period ended totalled £30.6m as at 30 June, down from £70.6m a year earlier. Its operating loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

EARNINGS UPDATES: Pittards swings to profit; Immupharma loss widens

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Pittards PLC - producer of leather and leather goods for retailers - Reports revenue for the six months to June 30 up 46% to GBP9.7 million from GBP6.6 million a year ago. The company swings to pretax profit of GBP264,000 from GBP2.3 million loss posted in the first half of 2020. Pittards declares interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share versus none paid a year earlier. " We continue to see more opportunity than risk in the "new normal" that is emerging from the pandemic," says Chief Executive Reg Hankey.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Falanx loss widens but orders return to pre-pandemic level

Falanx Group Ltd - AIM-listed provider of cyber security and strategic intelligence services - Pretax loss in the financial year that ended March 31 widens to GBP3.6 million from GBP2.9 million the year before. Revenue slips to GBP5.2 million from GBP5.9 million. Notes monthly recurring revenues broadly consistent with 2020. Says order intake now ahead of pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SKIFT

Qatar Airways Posts $4.1 Billion Annual Loss

The Doha-based airline has effectively been penalized for operating the world’s biggest passenger jet, the A380, which isn't much use when you can't fly many long-haul routes. Qatar Airways Group on Monday reported a doubling of annual losses to $4.1 billion, hit by the Covid-19 collapse in long-haul travel and...
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Location Sciences interim loss widens, revenue drops sharply

Location Sciences Group PLC - London-based location data verification - Pretax loss widens to GBP690,850 in the six months ended June 30 from GBP639,152 a year previous. By comparison, the company had reported a GBP1.1 million pretax loss in the first half of 2019. Revenue falls to GBP277,954 in the recent half from GBP650,385 a year earlier and GBP454,872 two years prior. Says administrative expenses cut by 21% to GBP622,684 from GBP785,066. Continues to review how best to maximise the value of its two core business units, namely location verification and data and insights. It started the review in February.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: eve Sleep loss widens but trading improves in second half

Eve Sleep PLC - London-based direct-to-consumer mattress retailer - Pretax loss in six months to June 30 widens to GBP2.3 million from GBP1.3 million year before, as administrative expenses rises to GBP8.0 million from GBP6.4 million. Revenue improves to GBP13.9 million from GBP12.2 million. Strong trading momentum in the UK...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: City Pub loss narrows, sees encouraging post-lockdown trade

City Pub Group PLC - London-based pub operator - Reports revenue of GBP8.9 million for half-year to June 27, sliding from GBP12.1 million year-on-year. However, pretax loss narrows to GBP1.6 million from GBP4.2 million as administrative expenses fall to GBP12.6 million from GBP15.6 million. Says it has traded well since the lifting of Covid restrictions, and since May 17, when pubs could reopen for indoor trade, sales are above 90% of pre-virus levels. "Since the beginning of September, the return to work has gathered pace and this has helped increase trade in our city centre sites," it adds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Oilex loss narrows but eyes raising for Cambay progress

Oilex Ltd - Australian oil and gas exploration and production company - Pretax loss in year to June 30 narrows to USD1.7 million from USD5.7 million. Operating expenses drops to USD1.6 million from USD5.6 million. Does not generate any revenue in either period. "The group will require further funding within...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Origo Partners loss widens on Celadon write-down amid liquidation

(Alliance News) - Origo Partners PLC on Wednesday reported a widened interim loss as liquidation plans continue. Shares in Origo were trading up 24% at 0.15 pence each in London on Wednesday. The Isle of Man-based investment firm's pretax loss widened to USD654,000 in the six months ended June 30...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: nmcn falls into administration as refinancing falls through

Nmcn PLC - Sutton-in-Ashfield, England-based construction engineering company - Says it has collapsed into administration after failing to finalise its annual report for 2020, approve audited financial statements and secure re-financing with investor Svella. nmcn had been trying to finalise a GBP24 million recapitalisation of the business, backed by Svella....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

