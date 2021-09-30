IN BRIEF: Kefi posts widening loss amid Ethiopian mine shutdown
Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - gold explorer in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Reports a widening interim loss as the company increases its expenditure in its bid to develop mines in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to generate revenue. For for the first half ended June 30, Kefi posts a pretax loss of GBP2.2 million compared to GBP1.1 million a year before. The firm is still yet to generate revenue from operations. Current gold and copper prices mean that the firm's Saudi and Ethiopian projects are "even more attractive", Kefi states. Maiden discoveries are reported in Saudi Arabia, mainly for copper and gold at Hawiah, as well as for zinc, silver and gold at Jibal Qutman.www.lse.co.uk
