Sequim, WA

Weather Forecast For Sequim

Sequim News Alert
 5 days ago

SEQUIM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cCllQAJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sequim, WA
Sequim News Alert

