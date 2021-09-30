IN BRIEF: Quantum Blockchain shares soar on Bitcoin mining patent
Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Stock surges 18% following the Thursday announcement of its patent application relating to Bitcoin mining algorithm optimisation. The company describes its first patent application as a "major breakthrough" with the ability to create a "very material optimisation" of the bitcoin mining algorithm resulting in faster and more efficient mining. The application, named ASIC UltraBoost, was filed with the UK patent office with the aim to then extend this internationally.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0