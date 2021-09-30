CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

IN BRIEF: Quantum Blockchain shares soar on Bitcoin mining patent

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC - London-based cryptocurrency researcher and investor - Stock surges 18% following the Thursday announcement of its patent application relating to Bitcoin mining algorithm optimisation. The company describes its first patent application as a "major breakthrough" with the ability to create a "very material optimisation" of the bitcoin mining algorithm resulting in faster and more efficient mining. The application, named ASIC UltraBoost, was filed with the UK patent office with the aim to then extend this internationally.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 123.33% at $215.9. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $30.78 thousand, a 1.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,065,843,134.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Cornish Metals. (CUSN)

CORNISH METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON TSX-V APPROVAL FOR THE RESTRUCTURING OF THE DEFERRED CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR THE CORNWALL ASSETS. Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") reports that, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, the Company wishes to provide an update on its agreement (the "Side Letter") with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) ("Galena") and Tin Shield Production Inc. ("Tin Shield" and together with Galena, the "Sellers") to restructure the deferred consideration (the "Deferred Consideration") to be paid to the Sellers on the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in 2016 (for further details, please see news releases dated March 17, 2016 and June 30, 2021).
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Lyx Msci Usa Regulatory News (USAL)

Lyxor International Asset Management (USAL) Lyxor ETF : Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF will switch index and replication method 04-Oct-2021 / 18:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Seed Innovations makes further South West Brands investment

Seed Innovations Ltd - investor with focus on medical cannabis - Makes further GBP150,000 investment in South West Brands Ltd, a London-based company that is seeking to establish itself as a multi-brand consumer goods group for the cannabidiol industry. Says investment is by way of a second 12-month, 8% convertible loan note as part of a funding round by SWB to raise GBP300,000. The investment takes the total amount invested by to date to GBP450,000, it adds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Patent Application#Patent Office#Asic Ultraboost
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Greencoat Renewables launches initial share placing

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-dominated assets - Announces 12-month share issuance programme of up to 400 million new shares in a number of tranches at EUR1.11 each. The proceeds will be used to pursue a growing pipeline of opportunities in continental Europe and Ireland. The final number of placing shares will be determined at the discretion of the company, Davy and RBC Capital Markets at the close of the bookbuild, expected on October 18.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: TMT Investments raises USD19.3 million for pipeline

TMT Investments PLC - venture capital investor in high-growth technology companies - Says it has successfully raised USD758,506 via the issue of 89,236 new shares via the PrimaryBid offer. The sterling equivalent of the issue price was GBP6.31. TMT raises gross proceeds of USD19.3 million from the capital raising and PrimaryBid offer. Proceeds from the fundraise will go towards the company's pipeline of new and potential follow-on investments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Did Arqit Shares Quantum Jump 13% Today?

Former shareholders of quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service provider, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ), and SPAC Centricus Acquisition Corp sponsor Centricus Heritage have forged new lock-up agreements to signal their long-term support. The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the shares by the parties. It signals the shareholders' long-term commitment...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate and Mining Difficulty almost at Full Recovery

Bitcoin mining was greatly affected between the months of May and June when China banned Bitcoin mining. However, it now seems that mining operations have fully recovered from this ordeal and miners have gone back to earn lucrative rewards. The Chinese crackdown on mining caused a short-term disruption in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines completes GBP58 million tender for shares

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based domains owner - Tender offer for shares closes on Friday last week fully subscribed. Minds + Machines buys back 604.2 million shares at 9.60 pence each, worth GBP58.0 million in total. The shares purchased in the 1-for-1.45 tender offer will be cancelled, reducing the total issued to 271.3 million. Last week, Minds + Machines reported a narrowed pretax loss of USD778,000 for the six months to June 30 compared to USD1.3 million a year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Oppenheimer raises S&P 500 target after volatile September

* Comm svcs weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads. Oct 4 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. OPPENHEIMER RAISES S&P 500 TARGET AFTER VOLATILE SEPTEMBER. (0945 EDT/1345 GMT) Oppenheimer &...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Aura Energy halts ASX trading as it prepares offtake announcement

(Alliance News) - Aura Energy Ltd on Monday asked to have trading in its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange halted pending the announcement of an offtake agreement. In accordance with ASX rules, trading in Aura Energy shares were stopped at the end of trading on Monday, while Aura organises the announcement. Trading of the shares on AIM in London is unaffected, and Aura expects share trading in Australia to resume by Thursday.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Panthera says Bassala drill results show gold mineralisation

Panthera Resources PLC - gold exploration and development company with assets in West Africa and India - On Thursday reports final assay results from aircore drilling at Bassala gold project. Says results confirm presence of "additional" significant gold mineralisation in the northern part of the project area, where an intercept of 20 metres at 2.11 grams per tonne gold from 10 metres was returned, including 10 metres at 3.79 grams per tonne gold from 20 metres. Assays for four reverse circulation drill holes are pending, and the remaining nine of the 22 targets identified at Bassala to be drilled after the wet season.
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy