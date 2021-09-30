IN BRIEF: Quantum Blockchain shares soar on Bitcoin mining patent

CORNISH METALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON TSX-V APPROVAL FOR THE RESTRUCTURING OF THE DEFERRED CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR THE CORNWALL ASSETS. Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") reports that, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, the Company wishes to provide an update on its agreement (the "Side Letter") with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) ("Galena") and Tin Shield Production Inc. ("Tin Shield" and together with Galena, the "Sellers") to restructure the deferred consideration (the "Deferred Consideration") to be paid to the Sellers on the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in 2016 (for further details, please see news releases dated March 17, 2016 and June 30, 2021).

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO