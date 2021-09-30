CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

Marion Daily Weather Forecast

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 5 days ago

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cClkpmt00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
191
Followers
472
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy