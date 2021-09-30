Marion Daily Weather Forecast

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



