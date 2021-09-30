Lucedale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
