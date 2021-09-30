CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Americus

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 5 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Americus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cClkmNw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Americus, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Ga
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Americus Updates

Americus Updates

Americus, GA
201
Followers
459
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Americus Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy