Jacksonville, IL

Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
