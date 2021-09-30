CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Clinton

Clinton Voice
 5 days ago

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cClkir200

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Clinton, NC
