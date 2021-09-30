CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Weather Forecast For Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 5 days ago

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cClkhyJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
72
Followers
495
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy