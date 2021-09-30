Weather Forecast For Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.