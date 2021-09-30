CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 5 days ago

DYERSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cClkg5a00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dyersburg, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
206
Followers
475
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy