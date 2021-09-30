CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

A rainy Thursday in Brenham — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Brenham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brenham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cClkfCr00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

