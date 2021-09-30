Daily Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
