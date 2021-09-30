CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twentynine Palms, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 5 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cClkcYg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
120
Followers
499
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy