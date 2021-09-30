Salinas Daily Weather Forecast
SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
