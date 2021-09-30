CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

SALINAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cClkbfx00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Salinas, CA
