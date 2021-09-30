CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Weather Forecast

Lancaster Daily
 5 days ago

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

