Evansville, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Evansville

Evansville Today
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cClkZrN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Evansville, IN
Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
