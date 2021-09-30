4-Day Weather Forecast For Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
