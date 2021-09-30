CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise; second quarter GDP revised higher

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aznqA_0cClkX5v00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week for the third straight week, which could raise concerns that the labor market was softening.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 for the week ended Sept. 25, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 335,000 applications for the latest week.

Claims have been rising, with economists blaming a range of factors including wild fires in California and Hurricane Ida, which struck the Gulf Coast in late August and caused record flooding in New York and New Jersey in early September.

The persistent increase also suggests a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, could be impacting the labor market.

Claims, which have dropped from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, remain well above their pre-pandemic levels.

With economic activity appearing to be picking up after being restrained by the latest coronavirus wave, claims are likely to decline in the weeks ahead. There are indications that infections are subsiding, though deaths remain high.

“Continued progress on this front should support demand for services,” said Stephen Juneau, an economist at Bank of America Securities in New York. “We are seeing signs that travel demand is improving. Total card spending has increased.”

The claims data is being watched for signs of how soon a shortage of workers will start easing after the expiration early this month of federal government-funded benefits, which were blamed by businesses and Republicans for keeping the unemployed at home. There were a record 10.9 million open jobs at the end of July. More than 8 million people are estimated to have lost all their pandemic benefits on Sept. 6.

“So far, evidence from the states that ended benefits early over the summer suggests that even with the end of unemployment benefits nationally, there is unlikely to be a sudden and large return to the labor force,” said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

The economy created 235,000 jobs in August, the fewest in seven months. Lack of childcare, fears contracting the coronavirus and pandemic-related career changes have been blamed for the worker shortage.

A separate report from the Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, thanks to pandemic relief money from the government, which boosted consumer spending.

Gross domestic product increased at a 6.7% annualized rate, the department said in its third estimate of GDP growth for the April-June quarter. That was revised up from the 6.6% pace of expansion reported in August.

The economy grew at a 6.3% rate in the first quarter. Growth, however, looks to have slowed in the third quarter because of the Delta variant as well as shortages of raw materials, which have hurt motor vehicle sales and constrained home building and purchases.

Growth estimates for the third quarter are below a 5% rate.

Comments / 0

Related
eyeonhousing.org

State-Level GDP in the Second Quarter of 2021

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the percent change increase in real GDP ranged from 9.7 percent in Nevada to 1.8 percent in Alaska.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

New unemployment claims rise more than expected

(The Center Square) – New federal jobs data released Thursday showed new unemployment claims rose more than expected. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 362,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending Sept. 25, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised figures. Last week,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Stocks rise after jobless claims rise

US stocks are heading for a stronger start as investors digest a mixed bag of data and await news from Washington over government funding. On the data front, US GDP the final reading for Q2 was upwardly revised to 6.7% QoQ, up from 6.6% revealing that the economic rebound in the April – June period was stronger than expected.
STOCKS
Arkansas Online

U.S. slightly raises quarter's GDP estimate to 6.7%

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter's growth in the face of a resurgence the delta variant of covid-19. The government's estimate of growth in the second quarter -- its last of three -- was up from its previous estimate of a 6.6% annual pace that will likely mark a high point for the economy's expansion this year as the virus slows some activity, government support programs wind down and manufacturing supply-chain issues persist.
ECONOMY
Long Beach Press-Telegram

US initial jobless claims rise again, led by California

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, led by another surge in California, and reflecting choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ending Sept. 25, a seven-week high, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 330,000 new applications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Jobless Claims#Americans#The Labor Department#Republicans
lanereport.com

Kentucky GDP rose at 6.5% rate in second quarter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kentucky GDP grew at a rate of 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021, according to real gross domestic product statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Economic growth revised up slightly to 6.7% annual rate in second quarter

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 6.7% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, a final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday morning. The slight upward revision of a tenth of a percentage point indicates that economic growth from April through June was heading in the right direction following last year’s pandemic-induced recession.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected to 362,000

Weekly jobless claims totaled 362,000 last week, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week and above the 335,000 estimate. Continuing claims rose to 2.84 million. The economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.7% in the third quarter, slightly above estimates. Initial jobless claims climbed again last week, rising...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

US initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, potentially a sign of worsening labor-market conditions as well as choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, led by another surge in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
pymnts

New Jobless Claims Up for Third Consecutive Week

The number of new jobless claims inched up again for the third week in a row, hitting 362,000 for the week ending Sept. 25, up 11,000 over the previous week’s unrevised 351,000, according to the Thursday (Sept. 30) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This week’s report is...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold prices hold gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise for third straight week

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market is losing more momentum as more American workers than expected apply for first-time unemployment benefits for the third consecutive week. The gold, while off its lows it, is seeing little rection to the disappointing labor market data. Thursday the U.S. Labor Department said...
MARKETS
Reuters

Spain's second-quarter debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 122.8%

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s public debt rose to the equivalent of 122.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday, as a result of the increase in spending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio at the end...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Jobless Claims Rise Above Expectation to Highest Level in a Month

The number of American workers who filed for unemployment rose above expectations last week and hit the highest level in a month, new government figures show. First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 351,000 for the week ending Sept. 18, a rise of 16,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 335,000, the Labor Department said in a release (pdf). This is the highest number of weekly claims since the week of Aug. 21, when they hit 354,000. The consensus forecast cited by FXStreet was for 320,000 claims in the past week.
BUSINESS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

California jobless claims shoot higher, worst in five months

Unemployment claims in California rocketed to their highest level in five months last week, raising uncertainties about the strength of a statewide economy recovery from the pandemic. California workers filed 75,800 initial claims for unemployment during the week ending Sept. 18, an increase of 24,200 from the prior week, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 351K amid Delta variant concerns

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits unexpectedly rose again last week amid ongoing concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, rose to 351,000 last week, up 16,000 from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy