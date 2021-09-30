CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 5 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClkWDC00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
312
Followers
555
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy