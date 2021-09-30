Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
