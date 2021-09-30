CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cClkURk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

