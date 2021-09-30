Erie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



