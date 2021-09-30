Erie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
