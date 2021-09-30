CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Weather Forecast

Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 5 days ago

OCEANSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cClkSgI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

