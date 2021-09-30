CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Port St Lucie Times
 5 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cClkRnZ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

