Eugene, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Eugene

 5 days ago

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cClkQuq00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

