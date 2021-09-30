Daily Weather Forecast For Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
