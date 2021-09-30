CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Greenville Daily Weather Forecast

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cClkLkR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
297
Followers
524
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy